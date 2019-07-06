Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership talks about fascism, the mind goes to Model Town, Lahore carnage.

In a tweet, she said that firing and torture of women and elderly was an example of fascism and it was strange that “Gullu Butts of politics” were giving lectures.

She said that Naya Pakistan was name of rule of law and nobody was above the law now. She said that law of the land used to be subservient to former rulers but now they were facing law, so their cries were justified.