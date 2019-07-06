Share:

DIR UPPER - Flood triggered by heavy rains played havoc in Upper Dir. Three people were injured, five houses, several vehicles and over a dozen cattle were swept away by flash floods.

Heavy rains in Kohistan Kumrat area of district Upper Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flooded the nullahs and landslides resulted in closure of road at Kalkot.

Thousands of tourists including women and children remain stranded and had to face severe problems due to road blockage.

Incompetent district administration failed to clear the road.