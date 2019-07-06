Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that Pakistani mango is very popular in the world due to its unique taste and this fruit has a great potential to boost exports.

He observed this while addressing the participants of a ceremony after inaugurating Fourth Annual Mango Festival 2019 here on Friday. The festival is jointly organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan and Pakistan Human Development Foundation. The ambassadors of Nigeria and Malaysia, members of national and provincial assemblies and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister pointed out that despite unique aroma and taste, Pakistani mango is sold at comparatively cheaper rates in international markets. “It is because of multiple reasons and we need to make joint efforts to get rid of these reasons,” he stressed. He lauded the efforts of MNSUAM in increasing the mango production. He asked the agri scientists to come up with solutions to the problems currently being faced by our agriculture like pest attack, intense weather, shortage of water and low yield. He hoped that the participation of foreign experts in the mango festival would help launch collaborative mango research projects and increase its exports.

He disclosed that mango is cultivated on over 0.4 million acres of land across the country which produced 1,735,000 tonnes of crop. He said that 70 percent of mango is cultivated in Punjab and over 200 varieties are cultivated in the country. He said that mango was cultivated in almost all districts of South Punjab.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor of MNSUAM Dr Asif Ali disclosed that the varsity has kicked off a project to start high density production of mango.

He added that 1300 plants of mango could be planted in one acre under this method. He revealed that the varsity had established a mango farm using high density technique and it would help boost mango production to unbelievable level.

He said that according to an estimate the cultivation of mango in sub continent started 4000 years ago. He added that almost 25 million ton mango is produced across the world and Pakistan is one of top ten mango producing countries.

Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Dr Amir Ijaz Malik said that the mango industry was passing through transformation phase in Pakistan. “We are shifting to latest trends from conventional ones in phases like production, post harvest and export,” he added. government was aware of the fact that we could increase.

ANTI-WALL CHALKING CRACKDOWN

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a crackdown on wall chalking in the district under its beautification plan.

Different teams of the municipal corporation launched the crackdown at Chowk Kumharanwala, Shujabad Road and other areas besides taking various banners and posters into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed said the crackdown was being launched on daily basis and wall chalking had been removed from various roads.

He said strict action would be taken against violators without any discrimination, adding, the city would be made beautiful under the plan.