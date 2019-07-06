Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government may ignore the requisition, submitted by the opposition to immediately summon national assembly session, as it will prefer a regular scheduled session by the end of this month.

The joint opposition, soon after the arrest of PML-N senior lawmaker Rana Sanna Ullah, had submitted a requisition in the national assembly secretariat with the signatures of about 92 MNAs.

Opposition MNAs, in their requisition, asked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to immediately summon the session to discuss the overall political situation with reference to the arrest of Sana Ullah.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan was arrested on Monday last by the ANF.

The government might not immediately fulfil the wish of opposition to call a session, background discussions with senior lawmakers revealed.

Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedure of the national assembly, has to summon National Assembly session within 14 days of requisition.

Taking advantage of this 14-day period, the sources said that the government will call a regular session ignoring the opposition’s requisition.

The government side is also planning for legislation to amend rules and procedure about the ‘production order’, which was agreed in the federal cabinet meeting.

The sources said that the government will propose the legislation formally in the upcoming national assembly session.

On the other hand, the opposition is set to move an application in the national assembly secretariat requesting the speaker to issue production orders of PML-N MNA Rana Sana Ullah, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N Khwaja Saad Rafique and MNAs from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar.

The production orders of Zardari and Saad Rafique were issued in the budget session but Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were not produced in the house.

The speaker has already issued production orders of Zardari and Khwaja Saad Rafique to attend meetings of the relevant standing committees.