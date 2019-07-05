Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked a security guard of a spiritual leader on charges of torturing devotees while keeping him under illegal detention in the Shrine at Kotli Sattian, sources informed The Nation on Friday. According to sources, Tariq Mehmood, resident of Pindh Ranjha, appeared before Police Station Kotli Sattian and lodged a complaint that he along with his fellows Muhammad Riaz, Ikram Tahir and Liaquat Ali went to Shrine of Balawara Sharif on 29/6/2019 for getting spiritual healing from Peer Sahib as he was feeling pain in his joints. He added they decided to spend the night at the Shrine. He said the next morning he and his fellows were waiting for arrival of the spiritual leader when a security guard came and caught Ikram and Liaquat accusing them of stealing mobile phones. He said he pleaded to the guard that they were innocent but the guard took them to a room where he thrashed them. The applicant told police the guard only freed the detainees after intervention of elder brother of caretaker of Balawara Sharif Pir Haq Khateeb Shah. He appealed to police to register a case against the guard for detaining and beating his fellows without any crime and to arrest him. Police registered a case and begun investigation.

SP Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the guard. He said police were told by the applicant that a patch up is going to be held between the two parties. He said police would arrest the security guard if both parties could not reach any consensus.

To a query, SP replied the neither the victims sustained serious nature injuries nor developed fracture in bones. “But, it is confirmed that they were tortured by the security guard,” he said.