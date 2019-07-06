Share:

Karachi - To contribute to Indus Hospital’s extension plans and reach out to poor and needy patients, Indus Motor Company has donated Rs10 million as a part of its CSR activities.

CEO IMC Ali Asghar Jamali handed over the cheque to CEO Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan in a brief ceremony held at Indus Hospital. Member of Board and Former CEO IMC, Pervez Ghias was also present at the occasion.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “IMC is a socially responsible organization with a keen sense of sustainability and giving back to the community. Health sector is one of the most challenging sectors in Pakistan with a dire need of attention. The hospitals are the focal point of our collective national health system for generations. Indus Hospital is doing a commendable job to bridge the gaps in provision of healthcare to underprivileged and we are proud to support them in this cause.”

Meanwhile, CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan of Indus Hospital appreciated the corporate philanthropy of Indus Motor and its support for the community at large. He added, “we are thankful to IMC that has been supporting the Indus Hospital so that marginalized communities can avail better health care services and treatment without any difficulty and misery”.