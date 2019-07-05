Share:

LAHORE-Iqra Aziz has become one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan in a short span of time after providing some hard-hitting performances, most lately in the Suno Chanda sequel.

Talking on Instagram, the 21years old actor posted a blank picture that surprises everyone, while opening the effect some of the remarks and criticism on the internet can have on an individual, while urging his fans to refrain from causing any harm to anyone.

“It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” she stated.

“It take a few words to bring a smile on someone’s face, it would take a few words to save someone’s life,” she continued.

“These are some of my thoughts after reading all the criticism/negative comments on twitter, instagram and facebook. These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of it’s own and that means you have the power to make someone’s day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn’t make a difference if they weren’t around,” she added.

Iqra concluded the post saying: “300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation- March 21’ 2019.”