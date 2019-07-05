Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have recovered a kidnapped woman and her two children and arrested an accused from the jurisdiction of police station Ramana.

According to details released by a police spokesman, complainant Shehzad Hussain got registered a case that an unknown person had kidnapped his daughter and her two children from the area of police station Qadir Pura, Basti Shah district Multan.

Multan police, through sources, came to know that the person who kidnapped the woman and her children had taken them to Islamabad. Multan police contacted Islamabad police and informed them about the matter. Islamabad police with the use of latest technology detected the accused along with the kidnapped woman and her children in the area of police station Ramana.

On the direction of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had constituted a team led by SP Sadar Zone Naeem Iqbal and SHO Police Station Ramna Inspector Qasir Niaz Gilani to recover the three kidnapped persons. Police haev started further legal action against the accused.