ISLAMABAD : Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar on Friday visited the troops deployed along the Line of Control (LOC) at Siachin, Neelum and Muzaffarabad valleys, Kotli and Bhimber sectors.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the commander hailed high state of readiness and morale of the troops. He also reiterated commitment for safety and security of population along the LOC. Days earlier, five of Pakistani troops had embraced martyrdom in an explosion along the LOC.