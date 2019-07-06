Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) corruption case on July 12.

Sources revealed that the NAB Lahore handed over a questionnaire to Shehbaz Sharif comprising seven questions.

The opposition leader has been asked why the summary of the company’s formation was approved without consulting the finance and law departments, and why the LWMC was made when another department was already performing the duties.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif has been asked why the contract was awarded without completing the official requirements.