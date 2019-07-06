Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Friday directed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to file an amended plaint with Nawaz’s personal physician as party in the petition for allowing her meeting former PM at least twice a week.

Maryam approached the Lahore High Court seeking directives to the Kot Lakhpat jail officials to let her and Nawaz’s personal physician meet the jailed father at least twice a week.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh directed to file an amended petition by making Dr Adnan as the party.

The court heard the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz. The petitioner was represented by Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar. There is a ban on the meeting of party activists with the PML-N leader and former prime minister, the court was told.

“There is one law for the prisoners regarding meeting,” the court observed. “How could Nawaz Sharif be facilitated in this regard?” The counsel said that Nawaz’s condition is serious and . meeting with the doctor is his fundamental right.

The court remarked that Nawaz Sharif had been given an opportunity by the Islamabad High Court for treatment but he could avail it, said Justice Mamoon. Defending the jailed PML-N leader, Azam Nazir Tarar said that during the period granted by the court for his treatment, various test were conducted and the impression of not getting treatment is wrong.

Justice Mamoon said, “Let’s go through the detailed verdict of the Islamabad High Court.” The court asked the counsel whether the petition had filed application to the relevant forum for meeting with Nawaz Sharif. The counsel replied that various applications had been filed by the petitioner for the purpose but their requests could not be accepted by the authorities concerned.

The court then asked the counsel to present before the court any one of such applications that have been rejected. However, the counsel instead said, “Who is to hire as lawyer? Which forum is to be moved? Justice is not being provided by any forum,” the counsel replied.

However, the court asked him to separate politics from the case, and talk on legal points. He then said that his client moved the court for the protection of fundamental rights.

The court then said Dr Adnan is not party in the case. On which the counsel sought permission from the court to make Dr Adnan as party in the petition. On the request of the counsel, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until coming Monday. “Nawaz Sharif is about 70-year-old and suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension as well as serious heart and kidney diseases, which fact is duly established through multiple reports filed by standing medical boards before Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court as well,” states the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz.