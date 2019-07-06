Share:

ISLAMABAD - The medicinal products’ imports into the country during first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 rose by 2.15 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported medicinal products worth $1008.670 million during July-May (2018-19) compared to the imports of $987.477 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 2.15 percent, according to latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 20.922 metric tons of medicinal products during July-May (2018-2019) against imports of 20.494 metric tons during July-May (2017-2018), showing increase of 2.09 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the imports of medicinal product, however witnessed negative growth of 11.78 percent in May 2019, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The medicinal imports during May 2019 were recorded at $79.318 million against the imports of $89.913 million in May 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the imports of medicinal products witnessed declined of 22.24 percent during May 2019, when compared to the imports of $102.009 million during April 2019, the data revealed.