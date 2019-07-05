Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s renowned celebrity, Mehwish Hayat, who is known for her brilliant acting skills and fitness, has taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge and it’s completely unmissable.

Mehwish posted a video on Twitter in which she could be seen kicking off the bottle’s cap. It’s a new viral challenge which has taken over the internet.

Mehwish is the first Pakistani star among the world’s celebrities to accept and complete the Bottle Cap Challenge, joining actor Jason Statham, singer John Mayer, and actor Akshay Kumar from Bollywood as she accomplished the bottle-cap challenge completely.

Jason Statham, the action-movie star known for his martial arts prowess, posted a video this week of himself kicking a bottle.

The Fast and Furious star posted his video on Instagram and wrote: “This thing landed on my head from johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do pushups badly. All yours guyritchie and jmoontasri”

Filmed in slow motion, it shows him spinning 360 degrees before his foot connects with the bottle cap just enough to send it flying off the bottle, but not enough to tip the bottle over. By Wednesday morning, this 23-second Instagram post had more than 14.5 million views.

The bottle cap challenge is now a new viral trend where people spin off a bottle cap usually with a spinning kick. The challenge took off a few days ago, and already the #bottlecapchallenge hashtag has over more than 27,000 thousand posts on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shared the video - kicking the cap off the bottle - and tweeted: “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham.”