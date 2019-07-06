Share:

Moscow - The Mexican government said Thursday there is a political conspiracy behind a protest by federal police angry over their imminent transfer to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s new National Guard.

Hundreds of federal police have been blocking roads and demonstrating in Mexico City the past two days to protest the National Guard, a newly launched security force that is Lopez Obrador’s plan to fight soaring crime and deal with chronic corruption in the police.

Officers accuse the government of cutting their pay and violating the constitution by putting them under military command in the National Guard. Lopez Obrador, who denies those claims, fired back that the protest was being promoted by “dark forces” in Mexican politics.