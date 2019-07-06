Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday gave one month to the medical superintendents of public sector hospitals for implementating the Punjab Patients Safety Programme in letter and spirit, a handout said.

.Addressing a meeting, the minister said provision of safe and secure treatment to the patients in government hospitals is an important matter and doctors of public sector hospitals are responsible for looking after the patients.

She said that Punjab Patients Safety Programme is an important feature of the 10-years Health Sector Strategy.

She stressed the need for addressing concerns of the attendants. She said representatives of WHO will submit their report of their surprise visit to government sector hospitals.

Representatives of WHO, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and medical superintendents of Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital, Lahore General Hospital Munshi Hospital, DHQ Hospital Chakwal and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi were present.

MS of Ganga Ram Hospital Fayyaz Butt, MS of Services Hospital Saleem Cheema, MS of Lahore General Hospital Dr. Salahuddin and Munshi Hospital, Lady wellington Hospital, DHQ Hospital Chakwal, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and others were also present on this occasion.