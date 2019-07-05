Share:

The death of Mohammed Morsi, the first democratically elected president of Egypt, inside a courtroom a few days back came as a shock. Morsi’s rise was unexpected. The academic worked his way up the ranks of Muslim Brotherhood to become the first elected leader of the country. He collapsed while addressing the judge. Activists claim that he had not been receiving adequate medical care when he was in jail for six years on the questionable charges of espionage.

During his long incarceration, he was allowed to meet his family only a few times. His year-long rule over Egypt was far from perfect. He was criticized for going too fast with his Islamist agenda. There was a genuine public discontent. However, remnants of Egypt’s ancient regime took advantage of the public protests, and the generals moved in to abrogate Morsi’s elected government. There are reports that around 60000 political prisoners are locked up in Egypt’s jails. Journalists have also been arrested in the country while democratic activity has been severely stifled under the Sisi regime. There is a dire need to solve these problems; otherwise, Egyptians will continue losing leaders like Mohammed Morsi.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech