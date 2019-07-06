Share:

After weeks of sweltering heat, monsoon rains in upper and central parts of the country brought relief to the citizens on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak to moderate currents have entered the north-eastern parts of the country in the last few days which have strengthened.

Several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Khanewal, faced power outages as they received scattered rain, which temporarily broke the heat spell.

Rain and thundershower with gusty winds are expected today at scattered places in northeast Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Moreover, rain and thunderstorm with strong winds are also expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

The MET office has warned that very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with scattered rain expected around the metropolis. The maximum temperature recorded in the city is expected to be 30°C, while the minimum temperature was 28°C, with winds blowing at 21km/hour.