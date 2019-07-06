Share:

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced the transfers of more than 2,000 officers in a major reshuffle on Saturday.

According to a notification, the FBR in a grand scale shakeup has decided to transfer officers in 16 offices ranging from grades 9 to 16. Those regions where changes have taken place include Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Other regions where transfers have taken place include Peshawar, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Quetta, Abbottabad. Sukkur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bhawalpur and Sargodha.

The notification further stated, 726 officers and officials from grade 9 to 16 have been transferred while 656 officers from Lahore and 357 officers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been transferred.

Last week The News had reported, that the government had decided to bring major changes in the overall structure of FBR in the name of reform. Under this, the FBR's headquarters were expected to be trimmed and the number of members reduced.