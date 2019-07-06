Share:

Brussels - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday that the chances of saving a landmark Cold War arms treaty were decreasing day by day, after talks with Russian officials failed to yield any breakthrough. Russia and the United States have both suspended their participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF), accusing each other of violating the accord, which banned a whole class of nuclear-capable missiles. Washington will definitively quit the deal on August 2 unless Russia destroys a controversial new missile system the US and NATO say breaches the accord, signed in 1987 between US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

NATO held talks with senior Russian officials as part of efforts to save the deal, a week after alliance defence ministers agreed a package of counter-measures in case Moscow ignores the deadline.

‘Next 4-year period offers opportunities for Turkey’

ISTANBUL - Turkey will benefit the four-year period ahead to prepare a basis for attaining its dynamic structure, the finance and treasury minister said Friday.

“Turkey has gained significant experiences to fight against foreign currency attacks in the last period,” Berat Albayrak underlined during the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Association of Financial Leasing in Istanbul.

“Today, we have a four-year period ahead of us offering Turkey opportunities. We are preparing a basis for Turkey to attain its dynamic structure in a permanent and steady way,” Albayrak said. He recalled that Turkey’s current account deficit dropped to $8.6 billion in April, compared to the historical high with $57.9 billion in May 2018.

He also said Turkey will post a current surplus in June for the first time since the rule of Justice and Development (AK) Party for nearly 17 years.