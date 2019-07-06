Share:

ISLAMABAD - Power supply to affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan was restored after removing technical fault in Guddu Power Plant. Spokesman, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on Friday said that three transmission lines of 500 KV tripped due to technical fault in Guddu at morning which resulted in power suspension to various areas of Sindh and Balochistan. However, the NTDC engineer removed the fault and restored all transmission lines. Currently, the NTDC whole system was normal and supplying electricity across the country, the spokesman further said.