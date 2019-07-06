Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has promoted one air officer to the rank of air marshal , while 13 air officers have been promoted to the rank of air vice marshal.

According to a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the promoted officers include Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Air Vice Marshal Imtiaz Sattar, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua, Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Vice Marshal Raja Faheem Shahzad Kiyani, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Habib Ullah Maken, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Anees Latif, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Shams-Ul-Haq Jajja, Air Vice Marshal Salman Mahboob and Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1987. During his career, he has commanded combat commanders’ sch-ool and an operational airbase. He has also served as DG C4I and deputy chief of air staff (personnel). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Imtiaz Sattar was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in December 1988. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and two airbases. He has also served as Deputy Director General Air Intelligence. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Mil).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in December 1988. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational airbase. He has also served as deputy director general air intelligence. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in June 1989. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and two airbases. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in December1989. He has commanded military training wing PAF Academy Asghar Khan and combat commanders school. He also served as commandant college of flying training and assistant chief of the air staff (Plans). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in June1990. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational airbase. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in June 1990. He has commanded a fighter squadron, combat commanders school and an operational airbase. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman was commissioned in GD(P) branch of PAF in June 1990. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational airbase. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Air Vice Marshal Raja Faheem Shahzad Kiyani was commissioned in engineering branch of PAF in December 1988. He has served as officer commanding of 02 engineering wings and assistant chief of the air staff (training). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Habib Ullah Maken was commissioned in engineering branch of PAF in December 1989. He has commanded an engineering wing and also served as deputy managing director aircraft rebuild factory, Kamra and assistant chief of Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Mily).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Anees Latif was commissioned in engineering branch of PAF in December 1989. He has served as officer commanding of an engineering depot and assistant chief of air staff (weapons engineering). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Mily). Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Shams-Ul-Haq Jajja was commissioned in engineering branch of PAF in Dec 1989. He has served as officer commanding of an engineering wing and managing director of mirage rebuild factory, Kamra. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Mil). Air Vice Marshal Salman Mahboob was commissioned in air defence branch of PAF in Sept 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded various air defence squadrons and an airbase. He has also been appointed as assistant chief of the air staff (air defence). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah was commissioned in air defence branch of PAF in Sept 1988. During his career, he has commanded two air defence squadrons and an airbase. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).