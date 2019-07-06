Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that the responsibility of all missing persons does not lie with the state as many such individuals are either involved with militants in conflict zones or have been killed fighting against the state.

“We must realise that not every person missing is attributable to state. Those with state are under legal process. Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere,” he told Chairperson Defence of Human Rights Amina Masood Janjua who called on him to discuss the issue of missing persons. “Our hearts go with the families of missing persons,” the ISPR Director General, however, said.

The DG ISPR apprised Amina Masood Janjua about the efforts that the government and security forces are undertaking to facilitate them and address the issue for which the judicial commission is working day and night.

According to the directorate, the DG also apprised her about special directions and constitution of special assistance cell at the GHQ for assisting the process.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and security forces and for their empathy and support. She posed full confidence in the state for getting the issue a logical closure, according to the ISPR. She, according to the ISPR, reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan.