Pakistan Post after taking revolutionary steps has become the most profitable public department this year by increasing 116 percent revenue as compared to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017/18.

Deputy Chief Account Officer Revenue, Awais Ahmed while talking to APP said under the dynamic leadership of Federal Minister for Pakistan Services, Murad Saeed, the department earned about Rs 14.5 billion this year, which was the highest profitability in all public departments.

He said despite 10 percent cut in the budget of the Pakistan Post with limited resources, Pakistan Post 's performance was remarkable.