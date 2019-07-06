Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations with Iran in diverse fields including people-to-people exchanges.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Iranian Minister for Industry and Trade Reza Rehmani here on Friday. Imran underlined the need for the two countries to take concrete measures for addressing the issue of smuggling and providing the people, especially those residing at Pak-Iran border with increased business activities.

The Iranian Minister said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran has provided momentum to the efforts aimed at cementing bilateral relations especially trade and economic.