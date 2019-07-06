Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started its pre-Hajj operation on Friday to transport more than 78,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

At the Lahore airport, pilgrims were seen off by Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas, Adviser to CEO of PIA, Airport Manager CAA Nazir Ahmed Khan, District Manager of PIA Lahore Omer Nawaz Goraya, Station Manger Ali Asghar Zaidi and other officials.

The PIA will operate 294 flights to the holy land and transport 15,652 pilgrims from Lahore through 51 flights.

PIA’s on-time departures were witnessed at all airports. PIA made special arrangements for pilgrims and distributed reading material, umbrellas, travel kits and hand bags to them before departure of flights.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik instructed PIA Hajj Team to provide maximum facilities to pilgrims. Hajj flights will operate from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur.

The airline’s pre-Hajj operation will conclude on August 5, 2019. The post-Hajj operations will commence from August 17 and conclude on September 14.