LAHORE (PR) State of-the-art videoconferencing solution developed by Punjab Information technology Board (PITB) with secure channel connectivity between offices and districts has achieved the significant milestone by conducting 5,723 video conferences sessions comprise over 10,224 hours duration till date. In a reviewing meeting, Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor was briefed about the total count of sessions conducted through video conferencing and how it has secured channel connectivity between offices and districts ultimately saving millions of rupees in the form of TA/DA and fuel expense.