ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday formally inaugurated the “Road to Makkah” project at the Islamabad International airport.

Earlier, he was given a detailed briefing about the project, under which, immigration and other formalities of intending pilgrims travelling to the holy land are being completed at the Islamabad airport. For this purpose, special counters manned by Saudi officials have been set up.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that facilitating overseas Pakistanis, investors, and foreign tourists on airports, is the top priority of the government.

Chairing a high-level meeting to ensure better arrangements on the country’s airports here, he emphasized on the provision of facilities of international standard on country’s airports and making the immigration and custom procedure easy to maximum level.

The prime minister directed the Secretary Aviation to complete separation of regulations and management of airports under the new aviation policy at the earliest.

He said foreign companies showing interest to offer best management of airports and in provision of services worth international standard will be welcomed.

The prime minister was informed about progress pertaining to the Pakistan International Airlines.

He was also given a detailed briefing on future strategy to provide best facilities to the passengers on Pakistani airports and to improve arrangements there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for collective efforts to make the government’s campaign of ‘ten billion tree tsunami’ a success.

In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first party and government that understood this phenomenon in Pakistan and started the billion tree tsunami project.

The prime minister said, “for the future of our generations we must all strive to make our ten billion tree tsunami a success.”

The government cleared on Thursday the Prime Minister’s tsunami tree project at a cost of Rs125 billion.

In its meeting on Thursday last, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had cleared 16 projects costing Rs217 billion including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pet project to plant 3.3 billion trees across the country at a cost of Rs125 billion.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presided over the CDWP meeting.

Out of the Rs125.1 billion, an amount of Rs109.1 billion will be spent on forestation activities and remaining Rs15.8 billion have been allocated for wildlife component.

The project will be executed in four years. The PC-I of the project was also silent on item-wise, year-wise physical and financial phasing of the project, which shows that the climate change ministry has not done any homework before seeking approval of the mega scheme.

The planning minister said it was a flagship project of the current government and it was committed to the scheme’s implementation to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country. He hoped that the institutions concerned would select environment-friendly species for effective implementation of the programme. He added that the targets of the programme would also contribute to soil conservation, improvement in water storage capacity and the recharging of aquifers of the areas.

Sultan Mehmood calls on PM

APP adds: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

The matters pertaining to the overall situation of AJK and progress on development projects came under discussion, a PM Office statement said.