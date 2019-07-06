Share:

Russian President Vladmir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia in September.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the Russian president's invitation, which was extended last month in a conversation between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

According to sources, the Russian president invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend as a special guest the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Pakistani prime minister and the Russian president held several informal discussions as they attended the SCO summit last month.

The two world leaders engaged in conversation on several occasions. Observers said that, of the world leaders present at the SCO meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan interacted with President Putin the most.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin were also seen sitting next to each other during lunch as they remained engaged in conversation. The two were also seen standing next to each other during photo sessions.