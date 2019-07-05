Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the police to devise a comprehensive security plan to shield the mourners during Muharram-Ul-Haram. He asked the police to utilise all available resources to protect the processions and Majalis because a minor law-breaking mishap could be unbearable.

The CPO expressed these views while chairing a high-level security meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations), SP Headquarters, all the three divisional SPs, SDPOs/ASPs and other senior police officers.

Addressing the meeting, CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana said there was also the element of sensitivity for the security point of view for Rawalpindi due to its close proximity with the federal capital.

He said some years ago an unfortunate incident occurred on Youm-e-Ashur in a seminary at Raja Bazaar and police cannot even imagine letting that happen again.

“All the SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs should convey their suggestions regarding the security plan for Muharram to security branch after holding consultation with members of peace committees, traders and other facets of the society so that a comprehensive security plan can be formed accordingly,” he said.

Faisal Rana said delivering hate lectures and speeches are banned strictly as this can cause social unrest and destruction to a greater level in the society.

The police should coordinate with the personnel of other law enforcement agencies to ensure stoppage of hatred speeches during month of Muharram-Ul-Harram, he said adding that it is needed to apply the motto of “don’t abandon your beliefs and don’t lash on others for their beliefs”.

He said concisely that hate speeches and content, wall chalking to hatred enticing slogans is completely unacceptable.

He said that organizations declared banned by the ministry of interior cannot be allowed to perform activities regarding any of these heads, also if the personnel included in the fourth schedule are found involved in such activities or found absent from their place of residence then they’ll face cases registered against them under sections of anti-terrorist act.

The CPO said that there are clear instructions and guidelines for religious congregations they have to be licensed necessarily, conventional and licensed congregations must follow the allowed route and the given period of time strictly.

“Every section explained in the national action plan will be applied and worked upon exactly by the authority of the law, including the restriction on loudspeaker usage,” said the city police chief.

He added we have initiated exercising the formation of the security plan for Muharram two months prior to ensure that all helpful suggestions from peace committees and other facets of the community are aptly included and that they are satisfied with its effective functionality ensuring peace and order.

He said that peace committees from the Police station level up to the district level should be functional and engaged to help devise comprehensive security plans and policies.

“I will myself meet and consult with member of peace committees, religious and social leaders at the completion of the meetings being held between field officers and peace committees,” he pledged.