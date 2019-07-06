Share:

KARACHI - Veteran PPP leader and Senator Raza Rabbani on Friday said that rolling back 18th Amendment was the agenda of incumbent federal government that planed to bring a presidential system likewise introduced by former dictator Ayub Khan.

“PPP will resist any bid to roll back 18th Amendment and presidential system in the country,” he said while addressing a seminar from PPP Karachi Division at Arts Council Karachi to observe black day on July 5, a day in 1977 when PPP led government by Bhutto was overthrown by then military ruler General Ziaul Haq.

Speaking on production order of the lawmakers, Rabbani said that it was the right of the lawmakers and those eyeing amendment to its rules has a fascist mindset.

“We will resist any bid to challenge the autonomy and supremacy of the parliament,” he said.

The PPP senator said that the elite in the country are aiming to safeguard the interests of the United States in the region and loans from IMF are a bid to sink the economy of the country under these debts.

“Their policies have ruined the poor in the country and rising debt for the country could force the country towards slavery of US, which is the main force behind IMF policies,” he said.

PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani while terming the July 5, 1977 a black day, said that miseries faced by the nation today were due to the repetition of policies of dictator in the country.

He said that both PPP leader Bhutto and Benazir faced the dictatorships with courage and remained steadfast against their atrocities.

“People could have several differences with Asif Zardari but he was the potent force after Benazir Bhutto in uniting the party,” he said adding that despite the party leadership on target, Zardari asked his son-Bilawal Bhutto - to follow footsteps of his grandfather and mother.

He, however, said that although Bilawal looks good while following his elders’ footsteps but the party do not want to put him in any sort of danger.

He said that despite the Bhutto case being termed as the judicial murder, the case still awaits reopening from the apex court.

“Why there is a delay in hearing of Bhutto trial reference sent by former president Asif Zardari,” Ghani said while expressing his doubts over the intent of the courts in taking decisions.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said that the slogan of Jeay Bhutto could not be raised while succumbing to compromises. “The PPP should set aside its policy of compromises and should understand that there is a selected system rather than a prime minister,” he said.

The entire opposition needs to unite for fighting against the remnants of General Zia, he said.

Journalist Sohail Warraich demanded for a symbolic hanging of those involved in the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto saying that an apology in this regard was not enough.

“The remains of those involved should be brought out from the graves and hanged,” he said.