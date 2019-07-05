Share:

Meerabad is a small village of Thasil tump. There is a Primary School in it. However, in the complete school, only two teachers are available. Students are unable to cover their courses since these two teachers cannot teach all the books to them.

The school also faces other problems. For example, it lacks the sports facilities other schools have. Students also do not get drinking water in the school. I once saw a student going to home during classes. On inquiry, she was going home since she was thirsty and there was no water in the school. These problems have demotivated the students of Meerabad who are otherwise very passionate about studies.

I request the government of Pakistan to resolve this issue which has been neglected.

YAHYA IJAZ KHOSA,

Turbat.