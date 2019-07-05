Share:

LOS ANGELES - In news that may blow your mind just a little, actor Kevin Costner has claimed that Diana, Princess of Wales, was set to star alongside him in the sequel to hit movie, Bodyguard. The original box office smash starring Whitney Houston was first released in 1992, and still boasts the best-selling film soundtrack of all time.

Costner has spoken of the rumored connection to Diana previously (how did I miss this?), but in a new interview with People, the actor explained that Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother was expected to make a lead cameo in the movie before her tragic death.

Revealing that Diana had been cast “in the same kind of capacity as Whitney,” Costner said: “Nobody really knew that for about a year.” The actor claims that he received the script to the film just the day before she tragically died in August 1997.

It’s thought that Bodyguard 2 was supposed to tell the story of Costner’s character, Frank Farmer, protecting Diana’s character from paparazzi and stalkers, with romance eventually blossoming between the two.

The Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves star went on to recall phone conversations that he shared with the late princess regarding their romantic onscreen moments together. “I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?’” Costner shared.

He continued: “She said it in a very respectful … she was a little nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too.’”