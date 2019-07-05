Share:

Chief Commissioner reviews arrangements at Marghzar Zoo

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory Amer Ali Ahmed Friday visited Marghzar Zoo and reviewed the arrangements being provided to the animals over there.

He ordered the Zoo authorities to further improve in the facilities regarding cleanliness, hygiene and food condition in the enclosure of animals.

He also issued directions to place the sign boards for the facility of tourists. The deputed Veterinary officer briefed the Chief Commissioner about the steps being taken by the authorities for the improvement of Zoo.

During his visit all concerned officers were also present.

Dengue awareness walk held

RAWALPINDI - Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a walk to create awareness about dengue fever and its prevention among general public. The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid the risk of dengue.

While addressing the participants, Chairman Parks and Horticulture authority, Asif Mehmood said people should not fear dengue fever as it was curable. He said it was possible to prevent contracting the disease by through adopting necessary preventive measures. He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza employees and large number of people from different walks of life attended the walk.

Dr Shahid Sajjad deputed as DG Livestock

RAWALPINDI -Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been appointed as Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Division. According to notification issued by Secretary-General Punjab, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar has been asked to immediately join his duties as Director General Live Stock and Dairy Development. Dr Shahid Sajjad is a senior officer of grade 20 and worked on the key positions during his 32-year career.

DHA issues health advisory to control Congo virus

RAWALPINDI - In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid Ul Adha, District health Authority has issued advisory here on Friday.

According to a handout, the residents were advised to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals are being transported in the city areas.

The DHA also advised to wear light-coloured clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin.

The advisory explained that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease caused by a tick-borne virus and vector for the CCHF virus.

Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals.