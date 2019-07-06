Share:

KARACHI ( - Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested nine with arms, ammunition and looted valuables during various actions in different localities here on Friday.

Spokesman of Rangers said that the paramilitary force conducted operations in Model Town, Gordon, Ferozabad and Brigade areas of Karachi.

He said that during operation outlaws including Shamroz, Ibrar, Syed Hadi, Syed Hassan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Shehzad and Mano besides recovery of weapons, ammunition and looted valuables from their possession.

The detainees were handed over to police which after registering separate cases against them have started investigation.