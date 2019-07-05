Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rihanna isn’t afraid to make a statement with her style, whatever she wears becomes a style inspiration.

So even when engaging in a bit of long-haul travel, she made sure her clothes did the talking.

Rihanna wore an ‘Immigrant’ t-shirt as she flew to her native Barbados on the 4th of July – reminding the world on Independence Day that immigrants built the United States.

After visiting Durham for the Cricket World Cup, the 31-year-old jetted to her homeland for a break from her bazillion business ventures and not releasing an album – seriously, Riri, where is it? And the SOS singer chose to wear a baggy t-shirt from her own Fenty line for the eight and a half hour flight, which she spent on a private plane, natch.

The popstar kept it casual yet achingly cool by pairing the t-shirt with tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a bandana around her neck, while she wore her red hair in long braids and donned a pair of yellow tinted sunglasses.

And to add a bit of luxury to the look, Rihanna carried a Louis Vuitton vanity case, just to remind us that she’s the world’s richest female musician as of June 2019. We’re sure we’d look this good on long-haul travel if we had a set of designer luggage to keep a smile on our faces. The Fenty ‘Immigrant’ t-shirt features the word emblazoned across the back, with a definition on the front.

Rihanna debuted the t-shirt in response to President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policy, after he tweeted: ‘At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!’