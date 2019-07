Share:

Ssnia Mirza, wife of all rounder Shoaib Malik has written an emotional note on social media networking site Twitter upon the retirement of her husband from One Day International cricket.

Sania wrote, "Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning. You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you countinue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are".