ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday said that the ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’ programme has been launched in the entire country but Sindh has denied to accept it.

PM Special Assistant on NHS Dr Zafar Mirza said this in a media briefing held here about the developments in Sehat Sahulat Cards Programme initiated to provide free healthcare to underprivileged people in the country.

The previous government had launched this project under the title of Prime Minister National Health Programme (PMNHP) while the sitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) extended this programme titled Sehat Sahulat Cards Programme.

Rs190 billion have been allocated for the programme and the poor families are being issued special cards to get healthcare from around 280 hospitals from 43 districts of three provinces except Sindh.

Dr Zafar Mirza while addressing the media said: “Sindh is an exception where its government did not adopt this programme”.

He also said that Sindh government has its own thinking as the programme could not be started in the province. “There could be political and ideological differences but poor patients could not be deprived of healthcare facilities owing these differences,” he said.

Responding to a query, he said that Sindh government has conveyed the federal ministry that it is already providing healthcare to citizens through its own schemes and they do not need this scheme there.

“But we think Sindh needs it,” said Dr Mirza

He said, however, in Tharparkar area the scheme has been launched following the PM directions and entire population of that area will be provided Sehat Sahulat Cards.

He also added that like Tharparkar, the Sehat Sahulat Cards Programme in tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not remain limited to poor families only but every family will be provided this card.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that special differently able persons will be also provided these cards without any difference of financial background.

He said list of 280 private hospitals will be also public for the information while the Sehat Sahulat Card could be used in any hospital enlisted.

Replying to a query, PM Special Assistant on NHS informed that the government is following 2010 ‘Khushhali Survey’ data for registration of the poor families while new survey will be also conducted to determine the poverty profile and registration of the persons for this card.

He also said that though the recurrent budget for NHS has been reduced to Rs11 billion from Rs13 billion but the revenue collected from ‘Health Tax’ will be spent on healthcare of the public.

Dr Mirza said through this social health protection initiative, health insurance is to be provided to 15 million poor families living below poverty line in Pakistan, including 6,897,000 poor families of Punjab (36 districts), 515,000 poor families of Balochistan (32 districts) , 3,868,316 poor families of Sindh (29 districts) and entire Tharparker District ( 300,000 families), 1,621,088 poor families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (29 districts), 335,000 poor families of AJK (11 districts) , 126,000 poor families of Gilgit-Baltistan (9 districts), 1,000,000 families of Merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( 11 districts) and 85,000 poor families of Islamabad (1 district).

He elaborated that Sehat Sahulat Programme gives coverage for Indoor Healthcare services only e.g. Major treatments like heart diseases (Stents + open heart surgeries), diabetes mellites complication, Burns and accidents, dialysis, Chronic Infections complications. organ failure management, cancer management including chemo therapy, radiotherapy and surgery, Neuro surgical Procedures, all secondary medical and surgical illnesses, Maternity Package to promote mother and child health and all emergencies.

It has insurance limit up to Rs720,000 per year

While sharing the progress of the initiative Dr Mirza said 3.24 million families have been enrolled so far, there are 608,233 hospital visits, 145,000 have admitted for certain treatments/ medical procedures, whereas 442,005 families are newly enrolled in the program.

While briefing he informed that till now have 5,212 availed services for normal delivery and 8,868 have undergone through C section operation and 1,505 for angiography & stenting , 1064 have been operated for open heart bypass, 1522 cancer, 8310 dialysis, 3016 trauma , 5428 cholecystectomy, 8,864 for hernioplasty, 8,373 for appendectomy, 11,104 cataract eye and 9,920 hysterectomy.