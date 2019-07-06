Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP), led by Secretary General Asif Azeem, on Friday called upon Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi.

Secretary Sindh Softball Association Zeeshan Merchant, Murad Hussain and Muhammad Nasir were also present in the meeting. On the occasion, Asif briefed Isomura about the progress of SFP in Pakistan over the years and also updated him about the recent initiatives taken by the federation to further spread the game of softball throughout the various cities of Pakistan, said SFP spokesman here.

He mentioned that this year for the first time in Pakistan Softball’s history, the Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic would be held in Karachi in October and International Coaching Course at Olympic Solidarity Softball in Lahore.

Consul-General Isomura was delighted to learn about the potential that Pakistan’s women softball players possessed and was pleased to know that softball was being promoted so diligently. He assured his assistance to the federation and provincial associations by the Japanese Consulate, as he believed that if the women were properly trained and given international exposure they could one day go on to elevate Pakistan’s image internationally and make their country proud. Isomura also supported the idea of setting up a better infrastructure for the softball players at a regional level.

Asif informed the Consul-General about the regular activities conducted by provincial associations. He said if softball was taught to children from a very young age, they would grow up with the mindset to one day represent their country.

Secretary Sindh Softball Association Zeeshan Merchant further added that the association had planned many events during the new financial year, including hosting of International Coaching Clinic and National Women Softball Championship at Karachi.

He also mentioned that the Sindh Softball Association had developed a website which covered complete information about the game of softball.