Lahore - A sessions court accepted the bail applications of six Chinese men who the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleged were involved in human trafficking and using their Pakistani women for prostitution but rejected the application of one of them.

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah granted post-arrest bail to the Chinese men. The court dismissed the petition of accused jungzi. The accused could not prove his innocence.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to two Chinese following the testimony of the their wives who had stated they had married Chinese nationals lawfully and wanted to continue living with them.

On the other hand, the FIA prosecutor said that the accused were involved in using the Pakistani women after marriage for prostitution in China and that they would escape from Pakistan if given bail.

After hearing the arguments, the court gave bail to the six men but denied to one of their colleague.

The FIA had arrested the Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from different parts of the country in connection with its probe into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese nationals and Pakistani women, who are subsequforced into prostitution and the illegal organ trade.

On the issue, the Foreign Office has backed the Chinese government’s stance and observed that Chinese government has offered Islamabad “all possible cooperation” in the matter.

The spokesperson said, “The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue. The government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts.”