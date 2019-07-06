Share:

LAHORE (PR) She loves Tech — the world’s largest tech startup competition for women is back for the third time this year in Pakistan. After receiving over 100 applications from women led businesses across Pakistan, the CIRCLE team of 6 women travelled 1,241km from Karachi by the Karakoram express to reach Lahore for the regional round at Colabs. This competition is a great opportunity for startups with female founders or a large female consumer base to showcase their startups to top investors and a stellar group of judges. Female entrepreneurs often do not get access or visibility to networks, and She Loves Tech Pakistan is changing this. After the Lahore round, CIRCLE team will take She Loves Tech to hold rounds in Islamabad, Abbottabad and Peshawar after which there will be a final round in Karachi, where some of the best women startups and innovators will join.