Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that all-out measures are being taken to resolve prevailing crisis and start new era of development and prosperity.

He stated this while talking to media persons after inaugurating three-day Pakistan Poultry, Dairy & Livestock exhibition at Expo Center in Karachi on Friday. Imran Ismail said that amnesty scheme is different as compared to previous government and those people who were thinking to protest they can fulfill their wish.

On this occasion, first secretary economic affairs at the embassy of Netherland in Pakistan Winnie van der Wal said Pakistan is very attractive place for the investment in the field of Poultry, Dairy and Livestock and Netherland is providing facilitation in this regard.