Share:

Many private schools provide education in a good environment with best teaching services. With the cooperation of parents, these schools work hard for children’s future.

However, only the children from the upper-middle-class background can afford private education. As the fees of private schools is increasing day by day, many parents are taking their children out of the schools and forcing them into child labor. The issue of textbooks and high fees is, therefore, very critical for getting a quality education.

Similarly, the syllabus books are also very lengthy and both students and teachers are unable to complete them. The private school authorities should, therefore, be asked to reduce their fees and syllabes, so that maximum students can gain knowledge.

GULSAMEEN RAHMAT,

Turbat