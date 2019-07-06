Share:

KARACHI - At least two people died and four others injured in separate road mishaps in different areas of the metropolis on Friday.

Police said that an over speeding trailer and water tanker collided near Yousaf Goth bus terminal at Hub River Road in Saeedabad.

One person Muhammad Selman died in the accident four others were injured.

A 25-year-old youth died after by hit by reckless driven unknown vehicle in Mochko. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering separate cases into both incidents started investigation.