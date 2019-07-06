Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the National Poverty Graduation Strategy under the Ehsas Program to help the poor uplift their living standard and stressed the need for educating and providing better opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the prime minister said that every ministry in the country will have a role to play. “Sixty percent of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30. This is the future and they will elevate the status of our country. They must be provided education, hospitals and provide them opportunities,” he added.

Stating equality and justice are the building blocks of progress, he stated ‘Naya Pakistan’ “will save people from poverty”.

The premier stated that the budget of the programme is close to Rs200 billion and the government will use the funds to also give interest-free loans to 82,000 people.

The prime minister said he had taken the challenge of revamping the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make the people pay taxes, who had been giving out their hard-earned money to philanthropy.

He announced that the government would amend the laws to enhance the reward from existing 3 percent to 10 percent for the whistle-blowers, who would point out any benami property.

He said the government would spend all the revenue generated from the sale of benami properties on the Ehsas programme.

“It is the responsibility of the state to give equal rights to people. This nation will stand when it adopts the mission, which is to make a welfare Islamic state,” he added.

The premier also lamented on the conditions of government hospitals, stating Pakistan has the highest per capita of people affected by HIV. “The cases of AIDS in Larkana have shed light on the conditions of government hospitals. It seems previous governments did not care about the poor people, we aim to change that,” he added.

The prime minister said the government will introduce new initiatives under the umbrella of Ehsas Programme every month to social protection in the country.

The prime minister said that the PTI government is launching various welfare projects with the view to build the country on the pattern of state of Madinah.

Revealing the eye-opening statistics, the prime minister said around 5 percent of Pakistan’s population was infected with Hepatitis-C but the ruling families had been showing blithe lack of concern towards the situation.

He said the Ehsaas programme would change the public mindset to create a realisation at the state level though the people were already compassionate towards the poor and had the philanthropic nature.

Responding to the criticism from Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, the prime minister said during their tenures they had served their own interests and had even failed to establish a hospital where they could get their own medical treatment.

He said during their governments, Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had paid 40 trips each to Dubai and London respectively while the country’s loans had swelled from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion during the last 10 years.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the Ministry of Education and Professional Training will fully participate in the program to provide skills to the youth.

Explaining the National Poverty Graduation Strategy, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said the strategy consists of three components, including interest-free loans, skill training and transfer of small assets such as sewing machines, livestock and agricultural equipment.

She said that over 16 million people will benefit from the program while 80,000 people will be provided interest-free loans every month.