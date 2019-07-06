Share:

MUZFFARGARH- The district police introduced a foolproof payment mechanism of to Police Qaumi Razakars for the first time and also established a Women’s Desk at police station to address complaints of the women without any hassle.

In this connection a ceremony was held wherein DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar dispersed honorarium amounting to Rs100,000 to Qaumi Razakars working in the district.

The DPO along with Adviser to CM Abdul Hayi Dasti, MPA Niaz Gashkori and District Bar Council President Mahar Ejaz inaugurated the Women’s Desk and Compromising Committee at the Muzaffargarh City Police Station. SP (Investigations) Sajjad Chaudhry, DSP Headquarters Sadullah Khan and inspector Mahar Abdul Sattar were also present on the occasion.

District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar took the initiative of disbursement of honorarium directly through cheques to the Police Qaumi Razakars for the first time in the history of the district. He disbursed about Rs3 million in the head of investigation fund, Rs1 million as TA/DA and Rs300,000 as medical bills to officers and officials.

The DPO briefed that the honorarium is not worth the services of Police Qaumi Razakars but a way to help them fulfil needs of their families. Police Qaumi Razakars always remained instrumental to the regular police force in maintaining law and order. The top cop expressed the hope that the women’s Desk at police station would serve the women without discrimination, adding that the desk would pave the way for resolve legal issues of th women and provide them speedy justice.

“Women police officers will be trained in this regard,” the DPO revealed. He further said that the establishment of Compromise Committee is a remarkable initiative taken by the Punjab government to address public issues and decrease burden on police and courts. DPO Dogar vowed to promote community policing to address public issues at doorsteps.