RAWALPINDI - The Young Doctors Association has demanded the provincial government to enhance security for the doctors in the Allied Hospitals to prevent violence acts against the paramedics.

The YDA also asked the government to increase numbers of ventilators in the three teaching hospitals in order to save lives of patients.

Addressing a press conference at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Friday, YDA President Punjab Dr Shohaib Tarar said that the doctors and the paramedical staff were feeling insecure in the hospitals as the attendants of patients often launch attack on them. He said it is all happening because of less number of security guards and policemen. He asked the govt to take affective steps for security of people, especially the doctors on working places. The other doctors including Dr Rana Azeem and Dr Ashfaq also expressed their deep concerns over increasing incidents of violence against doctors in teaching hospitals in the city. They said police and the hospital managements have failed in providing adequate security to the doctors. They said the doctors were attacked on duty places for four times in last month but no action was taken against the accused. They also condemned attack on Dr Tehzeeb Ul Hassan in Kalar Syedan and asked the government to order police to arrest the culprits involved in the crime.

YDA Punjab elected representatives also expressed their deep concerns over less numbers of ventilators in the allied hospitals. “The government and health secretary should pay attention on the issue and increase of numbers of ventilators in HFH, BBH and DHQ so that lives of patients could be saved,” they said. They said that the population of Rawalpindi has registered an immense increase over the past years whereas the ventilators available in hospitals are not enough to cater the needs of patients. The government should increase the numbers of ventilators at the allied hospitals to provide adequate health facilities to a big numbers of patients.