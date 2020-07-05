Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 15 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug-pusher as well as criminal elements, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

A police team arrested a bootlegger identified as Pervaiz who was in possession of 10 litres of alcohol. The police team arrested two bike-lifters namely Pervez and Rasool Khan and recovered a stolen bike from them.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police arrested a drug-pusher namely Mubashir Khan and recovered 760 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested two accused namely Tariq and Hamad Abbas who were involved in facilitating a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case.

Kohsar police arrested Ehtesham and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested an accused Qasim involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area while four other persons were also held for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, said the officials.