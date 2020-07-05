Share:

Gujranwala - In line with Government of Pakistan’s e-governances policy an agreement has been signed between 1link and the cantonment boards of Pakistan that will now enable cantonment residents to pay their taxes and fees online. Cantonment residents can avail this facility by entering challan number mentioned on the challan in 1 bill option from any banks’s mobile app, ATM or online portal. On this occasion, Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Major General Hasnat Amir Gilani said that now cantonments residents would be able to pay their bills from the comfort of their homes and avoid hassle of visiting bank branches.