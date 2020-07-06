Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that 2,222 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 502426 samples had been tested which helped identify 94,528 cases in Sindh. “The overall detection rate is 9 percent,” he informed.

The chief minister further said that 25 more people died due to COVID-19 during the period under review, taking the death toll to 1,526.

He added at the same time 777 more patients recovered and resumed their routine life. “The number of patients who have recovered so far now stands at 53,165 that shows 56 percent recovery rate,” he said.

The CM said that currently 39,837 patients were under treatment in the province, of whom 37,875 were in isolation at their homes, 340 were at isolation centers and 1,622 were at different hospitals.

With 25 more people dying from the virus, death toll in province reaches 1,526

He added that of 623 patients who were stated to be in a critical condition, 74 had been shifted onto the ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 2,222 new cases of the pandemic, Karachi had reported 770. “There are 237 cases in district East of the city, 156 in South, 126 in Central, 113 in Korangi, 72 in Malir and 66 in West,” he disclosed.

Elaborating on the situation in other districts of the province, the Sindh CM said that Ghotki had reported 294 cases, Sukkur 128, Kambar 80, Shaheed Benazirabad 75, Dadu 73, Khairpur 61, Badin 57, T. Muhammad Khan 54, Sanghar 51, Kashmore 50, Hyderabad 50, Larkana 48, Mirpurkhas 37, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 33, Jacobabad 15, Matiari 14, Naushehroferoze and Jamshoro 11 cases each, Thatta six, Sujawal five and Umerkot four.

Murad said that the cases of local transmission were on the rise in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kambar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Khairpur and Badin.

He directed the administration of all the districts to take extraordinary measures to control the situation. “The rise in the cases is the result of disregard for the SOPs,” he concluded.