ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has registered 24 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested around 112 persons so far for selling edible items at exorbitant rates amid COVID-19.

The authorities also collected over Rs1 million fines from the shopkeepers in this regard, according to the data shared by the local administration.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shalimar and Potohar) registered 15 FIRs and arrested eight persons, while AC (Secretariat and Koral) booked 17 violators and registered four FIRs. Similarly, 52 shopkeepers were held by AC (Rural) besides registering two FIRs and 25 persons were nabbed by AC (City) with one FIR registered.

Five persons were arrested in Industrial Area and two FIRs were lodged and three persons were booked by AC in the urban areas while two in the sub-urban areas of the federal capital. Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the district administration had been employing all available resources to contain the virus.

The cases of COVID-19, he said, were being reported with decreased statistics of suspects from all urban and rural parts of the city due to tireless efforts of the administration.

“I and my team have not taken a single day off and had worked round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities,” the DC remarked.

Strict actions were being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in the city to keep the citizens safe against the pandemic, Shafqaat added.